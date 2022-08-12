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Evil is More Powerful than Good
Agapes Light
Agapes Light
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88 views • August 12, 2022

Date: 2019-03-10
Topics: Evil is more powerful than Good on Earth, the Human Condition is Slavery, the Law of Freedom, how most people see Good and Evil vs. what these conditions actually ARE, Natural Law Expressions, Love vs. Fear, the relationship between Human Consciousness and the Expressions of Natural Law, Entropy vs. Syntropy, how Dark Occultists control Human perception by controlling available information, how much easier it is to turn people toward the service and goals of Evil than toward the service and goals of Good because of their colossal ignorance, Ignorance is the root of all Evil, all human beings within Government are Bad People and so are those who condone Government, Nescience vs. Ignorance, the Truth is not really hidden, Humanity is in the time of cosmic Judgement, what does it mean to be a truly Good Person, the Objective difference between Right behavior and Wrong behavior, Moral Relativism is the Destroyer of ALL Freedom, Internal contradictions within Human Consciousness, most human beings are not truly Good People, Intention is ultimate meaningless and Action is ultimately all-important, the endless excuses people make for not learning Objective Morality and doing the Great Work, Complicity in Evil through Silence, Complicity in Evil through Cowardice, the Generative Principle of Care, the Great Work, Service to Truth, the Religious mindset of the left-brained Newtonian materialist worldview, free Will and Natural Law as the Random and Deterministic components of Creation, the necessity of Self-Respect and Courage to conquer Fear, the process of Internal Shadow Work, the Self-Defense Principle vs. Violence, the Law of One, Unity Consciousness, the Castration and domestication of European citizens and the increase in swiftness of the destruction of Human Rights in Europe, the Practice of Self-Defense, Terrain Theory, Diet, Exercise, Raw Food, Veganism vs. Militant Veganism, transitioning to Vegetarianism and Veganism, human Freedom and Veganism, Gematria, Sports Arenas as centers of ritualized focus of mass-consciousness, re-directing human energy from Sports to worthwhile pursuits, Synchromysticism.

Keywords
spiritualitynatural lawright action
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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