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From Baltimore to the Pentagon: The Founders Warned us About Corruption and Power
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41 views • July 31, 2019
The latest political soap opera centers on Baltimore, with two sides relentlessly going after each other. But, of course, they all seem to miss the bigger picture - and the Founders warned us what would lead to corruption and ruin.
Path to Liberty: July 31, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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President on “corrupt government” in Baltimore
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1156227952641638400
Not just the locals - feds too
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2006-08-06-0608060158-story.html
Pun intended - Madison on government power
https://twitter.com/TenthAmendment/status/1155508213971914752
Jefferson on corruption plunder and waste
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-32-02-0061
Madison: Armies, Debts and Taxes
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-15-02-0423
Senate Defense spending: $750 Billion
https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2019/06/27/us-senate-passes-its-defense-policy-bill-86-8-setting-up-fight-with-house/
Pentagon spending bill
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/07/26/unprecedented-wasteful-and-obscene-house-approves-148-trillion-pentagon-budget
Defense Spending comparison chart
https://www.nationalpriorities.org/blog/2019/07/18/us-spends-more-its-military-176-countries-combined/
Founders on standing armies
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/constitution/item/28314-what-would-the-founders-say-about-trump-s-686-billion-pentagon-budget
Standing Armies: Why the Founders Wanted You to Own Military-Style Weapons
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/05/standing-armies-why-the-founders-wanted-you-to-own-military-style-weapons/
Path to Liberty: July 31, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
President on “corrupt government” in Baltimore
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1156227952641638400
Not just the locals - feds too
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2006-08-06-0608060158-story.html
Pun intended - Madison on government power
https://twitter.com/TenthAmendment/status/1155508213971914752
Jefferson on corruption plunder and waste
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-32-02-0061
Madison: Armies, Debts and Taxes
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-15-02-0423
Senate Defense spending: $750 Billion
https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2019/06/27/us-senate-passes-its-defense-policy-bill-86-8-setting-up-fight-with-house/
Pentagon spending bill
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/07/26/unprecedented-wasteful-and-obscene-house-approves-148-trillion-pentagon-budget
Defense Spending comparison chart
https://www.nationalpriorities.org/blog/2019/07/18/us-spends-more-its-military-176-countries-combined/
Founders on standing armies
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/constitution/item/28314-what-would-the-founders-say-about-trump-s-686-billion-pentagon-budget
Standing Armies: Why the Founders Wanted You to Own Military-Style Weapons
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/05/standing-armies-why-the-founders-wanted-you-to-own-military-style-weapons/
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