Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia’s EMERCOM sends humanitarian aid to Gaza residents
channel image
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
Shop now
145 views
Published 21 hours ago

Russian Emergency Ministry planes departed from Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport and delivered 28 tons of humanitarian aid to the residents in Gaza. The desperately needed aid includes medicine, bandages and hemostatic agents.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
gazaaidrussian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket