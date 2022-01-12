Our NHS Staff Cannot Accept Manipulation and Coercion From Vaccine Mandates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If the NHS lose the fight against mandates, all of society will lose their right to freely choose. Now the truth is if I compromise on the fundamental principle of bodily autonomy for myself, and instead accept manipulation and coercion as an acceptable medical practice, I will also be forced to accept that for my patients, for my colleagues, and even for my family and friends.