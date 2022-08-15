PATRICK LANCASTER: 15AUG22 - Explosion in Armenia Kills and Injures Many (Special Report)

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Explosion at a shopping center In Yerevan Armenia Kills and Injures Many. This is my special Report from the site of the explosion and an Exclusive interview with Mika Badalyan as he works tirelessly to find survivors.
#armenia #yerevan #patricklancaster
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
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