Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Science or Superstition? You Decide! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.06.16)

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Dr Daniels examines the reasoning process that medical students and doctors are subjected to 24/7 and what is accepted as evidence. Tune in. Think Happens.
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