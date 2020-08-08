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Mass ANTIFA ARRESTS as Portland Police Begin CRACKING DOWN on RIOTERS!
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81 views • August 08, 2020
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
We are indeed seeing Mass ANTIFA ARRESTS as Portland Police Begin CRACKING DOWN on RIOTERS! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest round of arrests among Antifa radicals, and how the current crackdown relates to the very real possibility of a civil war that could be erupting right before our very eyes; you’re not going to want to miss this!
Dr. Turleye's UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
We are indeed seeing Mass ANTIFA ARRESTS as Portland Police Begin CRACKING DOWN on RIOTERS! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest round of arrests among Antifa radicals, and how the current crackdown relates to the very real possibility of a civil war that could be erupting right before our very eyes; you’re not going to want to miss this!
Dr. Turleye's UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
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