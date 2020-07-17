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Did you know as a Christian you died with Jesus, Therefore Sin has no more power over you?
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6 views • July 17, 2020
This video has been prepared to assure those who have given their life to the Lord Jesus Christ, that Satan and sin no longer have any power over them, for when one dies one can no longer sin, and since one has died in Christ the power of sin has been removed. More than that we go on to live in Christ forever. We always love to hear your comments or questions.
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at
our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, which also include up to date and breaking news. ,
Our news websites are at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice, but encourage the viewer to consider their eternal destiny.
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at
our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, which also include up to date and breaking news. ,
Our news websites are at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice, but encourage the viewer to consider their eternal destiny.
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