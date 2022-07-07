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United Patriots AZ "Calm in the Storm" Video by MAAP REAL
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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20 views • July 07, 2022

MAAP REAL: July 6th 2022 United Patriots AZ

 United Patriots AZ "Calm in the Storm" Wednesday July 6th, 2022 Meeting (Doors Open at 6:45pm) Location: New Horizon School for the Performing Arts 446 E Broadway Rd., Mesa AZ 85204 CALM IN THE STORM Don't miss our next meeting on Wednesday, July 6th. In the midst of all the chaos, the sound principles of freedom bring calm to the storm? Come listen to our own Shane Krauser and special guest Karrin Taylor Robson (Candidate for AZ Governor), in a town-hall gathering you won't forget. We will discuss the non-negotiable principles that will restore America to her core values of exceptionalism. This is our time to make a real difference! As always, this is a free event. Doors open at 6:45 PM. Spread the word and mark your calendars! Get there early, we're expecting a full-house! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors (dessert will be served). NOTE: SPECIAL PRIZE TO BE AWARDED TO WHOEVER INVITES & HAS IN ATTENDENCE THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF GUESTS AT THE MEETING. "This year we will learn the principles of freedom found in the U.S. Constitution in a way you've never witnessed before. Bring your friends and family! The tide is shifting, our best days are ahead!" Speakers: Shane Krauser: has been called by many “the best instructor of the Constitution in the country.” He served as a trial attorney for 14 years, taught Constitutional Law for over 15 years at three different AZ colleges, and taught at the Phoenix and Glendale police academies for more than 10 years. Shane was a radio talk show host for three years, toured and shared the stage with Glenn Beck for 18 months, and testified in front of US Congress. Shane has conducted over 2000 speaking engagements on liberty around the world, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Karrin Taylor Robson: is a native Arizonan. She is the founder and president of Arizona Strategies, a land use strategy firm in Phoenix. She was appointed to the AZ Board of Regents by Governor Ducey. She served as vice chair of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, was a trustee of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix, and was a board member of the AZ Chamber of Commerce and InvisionAZ. She serves as a member of the Civic Leader Group for the Chief of Staff of the US Air Force. Karrin is a mom to four and wife to Ed Robson. She enjoys hiking and exercising her 2nd amendment rights at one of the many shooting ranges throughout the state. Karrin is a candidate for AZ Governor. WHEN: Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 WHERE: New Horizon School for the Performing Arts ADDRESS: 446 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa AZ 85204 DOORS OPEN: 6:45 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM PARKING: Please park in marked spaces surrounding the school (see map) NOTE: If you’d like to set up a table during the event, for your organization or political candidate, please email us. Warmest Regards, Jeffrey Crane Co-Founder United Patriots AZ (480) 313-9696 www.unitedpatriotsaz.com - Website [email protected] - Email

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022

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