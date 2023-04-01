Create New Account
To Keep The Modern-Day Slavery System Working, They Must Keep Us All In Debt
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday

To keep the modern day slavery system working, they must keep us all in debt. How do they do this? By giving us smart phone contacts, loans, mortgages & finance cars. This is what keeps you a Slave to the system.

What I say is:

“If you can’t afford it, do not by it”

Try to bring your monthly direct debits and outgoings as close to 0 as possible. If you can help it cut off your sky / Virgin tv subscriptions and contracts. Do pay as you, try to stay away from contracts and direct debits, it don’t matter what nice device or new car they are offering you. Stay away from pretty finance cars and iPhone contracts. Save up for a car and buy an affordable one with the cash you have earned.

Rent a property you can afford, if you can’t by one never take a mortgage. This is how they keep you trapped in the land of slavery.

debtbanksmortgageloansfinancial systemmodern day slavery

