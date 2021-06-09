Sweet Tooth Series (2021) + Wizard of OZ (1939) Christ Mockery Explained [08.06.2021]

Predictive programming mkultra aka Social Coding Explained.What is Predictive Programming?Stuff They Don't Want You To KnowPredictive coding (also known as predictive processing) is a theory of brain function in which the brain is constantly generating and updating a mental model of the environment. The model is used to generate predictions of sensory input that are compared to actual sensory input.Sweet ToothTV-14 | Action, Adventure, Drama | TV Series (2021– )The Wizard of Oz (1939)PG | 1h 42min | Adventure, Family, Fantasy | 25 August 1939 (USA)zwerina56 - 4 hours agoOz is another name for Australia. Pine Gap is our Area 51, many Haarp arrays there too. Portals for time travel maybe. This movie is heavily coded for sure, right down to the creepy red shoes.Pinned by Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE - 4 hours agoSub All Backup Channel Please...FOR THOSE WHO ARE ABLE, stand with me against corporate social media monopolies by pledging your monthly support to ensure the work continues outside of YT censorship...MONTHLY (No PayPal account is necessary to sign up for monthly plan)OR one-time donations...www.paypal.me/enterthestars3,574 views•Streamed live 5 hours agoEnterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE12.5K subscribers