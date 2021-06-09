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Sweet Tooth Series (2021) + Wizard of OZ (1939) Christ Mockery Explained [08.06.2021]
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45 views • June 09, 2021
Predictive programming mkultra aka Social Coding Explained.
What is Predictive Programming?
Stuff They Don't Want You To Know
Predictive coding (also known as predictive processing) is a theory of brain function in which the brain is constantly generating and updating a mental model of the environment. The model is used to generate predictions of sensory input that are compared to actual sensory input.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Predictive_coding
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
Sweet Tooth
TV-14 | Action, Adventure, Drama | TV Series (2021– )
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12809988/
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
PG | 1h 42min | Adventure, Family, Fantasy | 25 August 1939 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0032138/
zwerina56 - 4 hours ago
Oz is another name for Australia. Pine Gap is our Area 51, many Haarp arrays there too. Portals for time travel maybe. This movie is heavily coded for sure, right down to the creepy red shoes.
Pinned by Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE - 4 hours ago
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3,574 views•Streamed live 5 hours ago
Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE
12.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ETHnkwiEJHA
What is Predictive Programming?
Stuff They Don't Want You To Know
Predictive coding (also known as predictive processing) is a theory of brain function in which the brain is constantly generating and updating a mental model of the environment. The model is used to generate predictions of sensory input that are compared to actual sensory input.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Predictive_coding
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
Sweet Tooth
TV-14 | Action, Adventure, Drama | TV Series (2021– )
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12809988/
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
PG | 1h 42min | Adventure, Family, Fantasy | 25 August 1939 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0032138/
zwerina56 - 4 hours ago
Oz is another name for Australia. Pine Gap is our Area 51, many Haarp arrays there too. Portals for time travel maybe. This movie is heavily coded for sure, right down to the creepy red shoes.
Pinned by Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE - 4 hours ago
Sub All Backup Channel Please...
https://www.youtube.com/user/Enterthe5t4rz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy7ccI2_Bcskker0VWgWHg
FOR THOSE WHO ARE ABLE, stand with me against corporate social media monopolies by pledging your monthly support to ensure the work continues outside of YT censorship...
MONTHLY (No PayPal account is necessary to sign up for monthly plan)
https://py.pl/lEn8t
OR one-time donations...
www.paypal.me/enterthestars
3,574 views•Streamed live 5 hours ago
Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE
12.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ETHnkwiEJHA
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