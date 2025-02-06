BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Mal-Illumination & EMFs Are Destroying Your Health
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
63 views • 2 months ago

SECURE YOUR LIFE GUARD DEVICES BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE - https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy

Watch Full Show Here - https://www.brighteon.com/8bf17087-42fb-45bf-9edc-c270ecaf03cd

Are you aware of the hidden pandemic affecting all living systems?

It’s called mal-illumination—the lack of healthy, natural sunlight and the bombardment of artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs) disrupting our bodies at a cellular and quantum level.

Satellite Wi-Fi and artificial EMFs in the ionosphere and atmosphere are altering the very quality of sunlight we receive. Learn how this disruption impacts our health, bio-photons, and the natural balance of our environment.

But there’s hope!

We’re here to educate and empower you with practical solutions to battle this EMF/5G onslaught.

Discover how to harmonize electromagnetic fields, amplify the quality of sunlight, and protect your body and mind in today’s tech-driven world.

Don’t miss this crucial conversation about reclaiming your health, energy, and connection to nature!

Restore & Enhance the Quality of Light in your Life: https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy

Keywords
cell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5glightwarvirusbluetoothnano technologydr john ottmal-illuminationcovidplandemicrobert o becker
