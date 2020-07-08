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The Rock Almighty Mini Show Featuring Neon Cross!
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13 views • July 08, 2020
Praise and Worship turned up to '11'!
Loud Screaming Guitars
Thunderous Drums
Long-Haired Jesus Freaks Preaching The Word In Song
Coming To Your Ears Now!
THE ROCK ALMIGHTY
Shaker Of Heaven and Earth
Hear the full show daily on:
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio
Listen Live - https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
The Rock Almighty - http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Loud Screaming Guitars
Thunderous Drums
Long-Haired Jesus Freaks Preaching The Word In Song
Coming To Your Ears Now!
THE ROCK ALMIGHTY
Shaker Of Heaven and Earth
Hear the full show daily on:
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio
Listen Live - https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
The Rock Almighty - http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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