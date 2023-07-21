Del BigTree at the HighWire





July 21, 2023





Emergency & Integrative Medicine (Immunity Dysfunction Expert) Dr James Neuenschwander, has been treating children with auto-immune conditions, chronic health conditions, autism spectrum disorders, and conditions brought on by vaccine injury and other causes, for decades. Now he seeks to bring together the best Doctors and Practitioners through his work as President at MedMaps.org, to educate the next generation of professionals to make the greatest impact possible on this medically complex pediatric population. If you are a medical professional looking to help a growing population in need, visit www.medmaps.org.





#MAPS #Dr.Neu





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31fd6e-meet-the-doctors-curing-the-incurable.html