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🇺🇦 Plague Or Plan? Ukraine's Mystery Disease 'Burns Out Lungs'
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93 views • March 13, 2022
🇺🇦 Plague Or Plan? Ukraine's Mystery Disease 'Burns Out Lungs'
This is from 2009 covering a "pandemic" in Ukraine, where people wore masks.
British scientists suspect that swine flu virus has mutated in Ukraine. Some doctors say that flu in the country has shown unprecedented symptoms, creating the effect of burnt lungs
And there were many "conspiracy theories" about it... 👀
This is from 2009 covering a "pandemic" in Ukraine, where people wore masks.
British scientists suspect that swine flu virus has mutated in Ukraine. Some doctors say that flu in the country has shown unprecedented symptoms, creating the effect of burnt lungs
And there were many "conspiracy theories" about it... 👀
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