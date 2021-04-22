Erin O'Toole removes Derek Sloan one of the only Patriots in Canadian Parliament from Tory Caucus!

The Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Erin O'Toole has removed Derek Sloan from the Conservative Caucus in true cowardly Conservative fashion! O'Toole and the rest of the Conservative AKA Tory Caucus voted to removed Sloan because he unknowingly received a donation from Ethno White Nationalist Paul Fromm. Fromm disguised his name so that Sloan would not know that the donation came from him, however when Sloan discovered the origins of the donation he tried to refund it back knowing that taking blood money from a fool like Fromm would be disgusting. However O'Toole like the coward that he is just like most Canadian Conservative Politicians decided that he didn't care about Sloan's innocence and removed him from the caucus anyway to appease the media and get praise from Justin Trudeau the tacky headed Mackdaddy! This for Arana Nation is the last straw, the Arana Nation will NOT be voting for the Conservatives next election so long as O'Toole or ANYONE who voted for Sloan's removal is in charge and Arana Nation will be working towards a Conservative minority Government where the Conservatives will be forced to be at the mercy of the PPC to remain in Government! #ErinOToole #DerekSloan #AranaNation
Link to the article where the NHS warns people who have allergic reactions to NOT take the virus and that two of the first people in the West who took the vaccine suffered adverse effects from it: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va...
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