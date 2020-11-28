Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones!

Soundcore Life Q20 (AK-A3025011) Bluetooth Deep Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With Mic and Volume Control is Available new HERE:Renewed headphones of this same model can be purchased at a lower price HERE:I have been using the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones since receiving them as a birthday present from a generous Patron, and I have really enjoyed them. The noise cancelling feature works very well... In fact, it is sometimes nice to just put these on without feeding any audio into it just to silence the outside world!About this itemHi-Res Audio Certified: Custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res Audio—a certification only awarded to audio devices capable of producing exceptional sound. Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones reproduce your music with extended high frequencies that reach up to 40 kHz for extraordinary clarity and detail.Reduce Ambient Noises By Up to 90%: Our team of engineers conducted more than 100,000 tests in real-life scenarios to fine-tune Life Q20’s 4 built-in ANC microphones and digital active noise cancellation algorithm. As a result, the hybrid active noise cancellation can detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises such as cars and airplane engines.100% Stronger Bass: Our exclusive BassUp technology conducts real-time analysis of the low frequencies to instantly strengthen the bass output. Double press the play button when listening to bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop for an amplified listening experience.40-Hour Playtime*: Up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode (at 60% volume) is extended to an enormous 60 hours in standard music mode. A single charge gives you enough juice to listen to over 600 songs or soundtrack multiple long haul flights. And when you’re in a rush, charge Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones for 5 minutes and get 4 hours of listening.Universal Comfort: Memory foam earcups gently mold around your ears, while the headband’s rotating joints automatically adjust the angle of the earcups to fit the shape of your head. Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones offer maximum comfort and a secure seal—making them ideal for when you’re working at home, taking online classes, or traveling.0:00 Intro / Open1:08 Unboxing3:48 Using the Device5:22 Noise Cancelling Demo6:52 CloseMy WebsiteLBRY / Odysee (all public YT vids imported)UtreonBrighteonBitchuteTiktokFacebookInstagramTwitterMindsParlerRedditPatreon pledges help keep ThriftyAV going:Pledge $1+ per month for Patron Exclusive Content!Paypal ME contributions can be offered HERE:paypal.me/ThriftyAVBitcoin (BTC) contributions are appreciated:bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azvIf there is another type of cryptocurrency you would like to contribute, or you would like to contribute via Paypal, please let me know via comment or email.ThriftyAV is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.