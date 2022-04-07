Can You Find A Needle In A Haystack?

When the Son of man cometh shall he find faith upon the earth????? The people of faith on earth will be replaced by people operating in fear. Those who love the praises of men more than the praises of God. Corrupted flesh; the walking dead, a zombie apocalypse.

Moses choose to suffer with the people of God than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season. He could have continued to live as the child of Pharoah's daughter. it is time to return to our first love.



Was Jesus a targeted individual? All who know God/Jesus are targeted by the devil to suffer persecution/prosecution. That is the cost of following Christ. That is the word. It is not coming, it is and has been since the fall.



The devil has not changed his hatred for God's people, he has just joined the Church with his own ministers of righteousness to make the falling away from faith easy for him in these times bringing church and state together giving rise to a one world religion.



The devil has more ministers of righteousness than God has. The appearance of godliness is what the devil needs to be worshipped as God. The appearance of godliness pleases the devil and thus the world.



When the true gospel is preached there is persecution. WHY? Do we think this scripture is a lie?



2 Timothy 3:12 KJV Bible

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”



God's children are scattered across the earth and those who know Christ are ALL suffering persecution/tribullation for our faith. The devil knows exactly who are serving God in a way he hates. Our enemies are always of our household just as Jesus said and just as the devil demonstrated between Cain and Able.





Remember it is easier to follow the crowd that to stand out from it and suffer. The devil knows how to put darkness for light and bitter for sweet. He deceives the whole world and most who claim to be of God will follow the world to avoid suffering for their faith. There is no two ways about it, it is impossible to please God without faith.



Philippians 1:29 KJV Bible

“For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;”