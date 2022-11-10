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Stew Peters: FRAUD SWEEPS AMERICA! Voting Machine Errors, Halted Counts, And Other Problems During Midterms.
America is falling apart from the inside!
Tana Goertz joins to expose the tactics of the Democrats that lead to lying, sweeping elections. Our system is rigged against us, by the people in power against us!