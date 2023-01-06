GANGS TAKE OVER. KINGPINS CREATED ON PURPOSE

That's right. Becuz when you give UBI, not to the working c lass that's losing a house or a car or help w daycare.... but you just give it to specifically homeless people... all that is is a way to allow the street gangs to co.e to power. Now at the first of the month, every month, the gangsters will be pulling in millions until they rival the police... that's all this does and there is no way they missed that and this is an accident. They know. It's intentional. I suggest folks start forming citizen response groups or interfere with this function of creating KINGPINS. The homeless are doing marvelous in Denver. Why would you create literal ARMYS out of these gangs by boosting their pockets with that much money...?!! Not to mention, this is in leu of helping people that really need it that will do so.ething with that money... horrible. Just priceless. Hit meeeee! [email protected]