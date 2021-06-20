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THIS IS A SPIRITUAL WAR FOR OUR SOULS (FULL VIDEO)
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252 views • June 20, 2021
00:00:01 - History of the god of plagues - Aesculapius
00:04:58 - Rudolf Steiner - “A Future Vaccine To Prevent Knowledge of Soul and Spirit” (1917)
00:10:29 - The Garden of Eden - …”ye shall be as gods” - GENESIS 3:5 (KJV)
The beginning of lies. Gnosticism. The occult New World Order
00:19:53 - Rudolf Steiner
00:27:19 - Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2 Gene) and FunVax
00:47:25 - Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF). Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Warfare. Nanoparticles / Nanobots. Nano Domestic Quell
00:54:33 - Current history... The worldwide “Coronavirus” / “COVID-19” “pandemic”
00:56:12 - Masks. Black Fibre "Worms" (Nanobots) found in face masks
01:01:11 - Military deployment of the “COVID-19” “Vaccine”. Operation WarpSpeed. The Black Cube of Saturn
01:02:41 - “Germ Theory”
01:03:28 - Charles Richet - Nobel Prize for Anaphylaxis. The 3-4 week incubation period known since 1913
01:04:36 - Coronavirus Patent - Filed: 2015. Granted: 2018
01:05:28 - The New World Order
01:06:39 - Bioterrorism. 9/11 and “Coronavirus” link. Tabletop “Exercises” of Dark Winter, Atlantic Storm, Clade X, and Event 201
01:13:25 - ID2020 Alliance
01:16:07 - “Vaccine” Passport
01:16:39 - Damning official admissions
01:35:03 - How they lie with fake “statistics”
01:36:18 - “COVID-19” “Vaccine” injuries and deaths
01:44:45 - “COVID-19” PCR “test”
01:50:22 - The “COVID-19” PCR “test”. Morgellon’s Disease and Morgellon's Patent
01:52:17 - Nasal Vaccines
01:54:11 - Internet of Things (IoT). 5G. Artemis. DREADD’s. The Brain Initiative.
01:59:55 - Luciferase
02:07:41 - Artificial Intelligence (A.I) - AKA Transhumanism
02:09:39 - ‘Sophia’. Sophistry
02:11:04 - NEOM - Saudi Arabia - The world's first A.I City
02:14:11 - “Coronavirus” Patents. 666 coding
02:16:25 - Donald Trump. Bill Gates. Dr. Anthony Fauci
02:18:25 - INOVIO INO 4800 - PROPRIETARY SMART DEVICES (CELLECTRA®)
02:22:39 - THE GREAT RESET. GESARA
02:28:53 - Domestic Terrorism
02:32:16 - The Three World Wars - fomented 150 years ago by Albert Pike and Giuseppe Mazzini
02:33:13 - Noahide Law
02:36:16 - Guillotines
02:37:06 - FEMA Camps
02:37:30 - Military Police Internment Resettlement Operations
02:37:47 - Pastoral Crisis Intervention (2006) - How the church pastors will lead their congregations into FEMA Camps / Detention Camps / AKA Slaughter Houses
02:39:23 - Outro, and Dedication -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful Outro drone footage of God's Almighty, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfgXuVacUPo
from 02:40:00 - 02:48:07
Credit and thanks to Howard Ratcliffe for the extensive, Biblical research https://theresnothingnew.com
Credit to Tim Truth for Black Fibre "Worms" in face masks, under microscope video footage
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qsqOliWyhidn/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZE3V7__ieMM6XZfaZYYhKA
from 00:56:53 - 00:58:45
Credit to Wardo Rants for 'Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary'
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
from 01:23:11 - 01:30:00
Credit to ENDTIMESWATCHMAN for video 'THE PLAN!'
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N523525NBG53
from 01:36:36 - 01:40:15
Credit to Wardo Rants for 'Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary'
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
01:47:14 - 01:50:22
Credit to TM Films (content no longer online) for 3 videos
from 02:01:35 - 02:07:40
Credit to Spiro Skouras for A.I - AKA Transhumanism videos (videos and channel no longer online)
from 02:07:53 - 02:09:15
Spiro is an Independent Journalist and Contributor at https://www.activistpost.com
Keywords:
Creation, The Garden of Eden, Satanist Rudolf Steiner, Vaccine History, Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2 Gene), FunVax, Germ Theory, New World Order, ID2020 Alliance, Medical Device, COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine, COVID-19 PCR Test, Nasal Vaccines, Hydrogel, Morgellon’s, Luciferase, INOVIO, Coronavirus Patents, Transhumanism, A.I, COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Deaths, THE GREAT RESET, Noahide Law, Sharia Law, FEMA Camps, Guillotines, Electro Magnetic Frequency Radiation Poisoning, EMF, Sophistry, Gnosticism, Satanism, Fake Jews, the Synagogue of Satan, Christianity, Born Again, Jesus Christ, KJV HOLY BIBLE
00:04:58 - Rudolf Steiner - “A Future Vaccine To Prevent Knowledge of Soul and Spirit” (1917)
00:10:29 - The Garden of Eden - …”ye shall be as gods” - GENESIS 3:5 (KJV)
The beginning of lies. Gnosticism. The occult New World Order
00:19:53 - Rudolf Steiner
00:27:19 - Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2 Gene) and FunVax
00:47:25 - Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF). Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Warfare. Nanoparticles / Nanobots. Nano Domestic Quell
00:54:33 - Current history... The worldwide “Coronavirus” / “COVID-19” “pandemic”
00:56:12 - Masks. Black Fibre "Worms" (Nanobots) found in face masks
01:01:11 - Military deployment of the “COVID-19” “Vaccine”. Operation WarpSpeed. The Black Cube of Saturn
01:02:41 - “Germ Theory”
01:03:28 - Charles Richet - Nobel Prize for Anaphylaxis. The 3-4 week incubation period known since 1913
01:04:36 - Coronavirus Patent - Filed: 2015. Granted: 2018
01:05:28 - The New World Order
01:06:39 - Bioterrorism. 9/11 and “Coronavirus” link. Tabletop “Exercises” of Dark Winter, Atlantic Storm, Clade X, and Event 201
01:13:25 - ID2020 Alliance
01:16:07 - “Vaccine” Passport
01:16:39 - Damning official admissions
01:35:03 - How they lie with fake “statistics”
01:36:18 - “COVID-19” “Vaccine” injuries and deaths
01:44:45 - “COVID-19” PCR “test”
01:50:22 - The “COVID-19” PCR “test”. Morgellon’s Disease and Morgellon's Patent
01:52:17 - Nasal Vaccines
01:54:11 - Internet of Things (IoT). 5G. Artemis. DREADD’s. The Brain Initiative.
01:59:55 - Luciferase
02:07:41 - Artificial Intelligence (A.I) - AKA Transhumanism
02:09:39 - ‘Sophia’. Sophistry
02:11:04 - NEOM - Saudi Arabia - The world's first A.I City
02:14:11 - “Coronavirus” Patents. 666 coding
02:16:25 - Donald Trump. Bill Gates. Dr. Anthony Fauci
02:18:25 - INOVIO INO 4800 - PROPRIETARY SMART DEVICES (CELLECTRA®)
02:22:39 - THE GREAT RESET. GESARA
02:28:53 - Domestic Terrorism
02:32:16 - The Three World Wars - fomented 150 years ago by Albert Pike and Giuseppe Mazzini
02:33:13 - Noahide Law
02:36:16 - Guillotines
02:37:06 - FEMA Camps
02:37:30 - Military Police Internment Resettlement Operations
02:37:47 - Pastoral Crisis Intervention (2006) - How the church pastors will lead their congregations into FEMA Camps / Detention Camps / AKA Slaughter Houses
02:39:23 - Outro, and Dedication -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful Outro drone footage of God's Almighty, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfgXuVacUPo
from 02:40:00 - 02:48:07
Credit and thanks to Howard Ratcliffe for the extensive, Biblical research https://theresnothingnew.com
Credit to Tim Truth for Black Fibre "Worms" in face masks, under microscope video footage
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qsqOliWyhidn/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZE3V7__ieMM6XZfaZYYhKA
from 00:56:53 - 00:58:45
Credit to Wardo Rants for 'Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary'
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
from 01:23:11 - 01:30:00
Credit to ENDTIMESWATCHMAN for video 'THE PLAN!'
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N523525NBG53
from 01:36:36 - 01:40:15
Credit to Wardo Rants for 'Coronavirus and Vaccine Crime Documentary'
https://www.brighteon.com/f92184da-eb57-4b32-bc00-af3262902832
01:47:14 - 01:50:22
Credit to TM Films (content no longer online) for 3 videos
from 02:01:35 - 02:07:40
Credit to Spiro Skouras for A.I - AKA Transhumanism videos (videos and channel no longer online)
from 02:07:53 - 02:09:15
Spiro is an Independent Journalist and Contributor at https://www.activistpost.com
Keywords:
Creation, The Garden of Eden, Satanist Rudolf Steiner, Vaccine History, Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT2 Gene), FunVax, Germ Theory, New World Order, ID2020 Alliance, Medical Device, COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine, COVID-19 PCR Test, Nasal Vaccines, Hydrogel, Morgellon’s, Luciferase, INOVIO, Coronavirus Patents, Transhumanism, A.I, COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Deaths, THE GREAT RESET, Noahide Law, Sharia Law, FEMA Camps, Guillotines, Electro Magnetic Frequency Radiation Poisoning, EMF, Sophistry, Gnosticism, Satanism, Fake Jews, the Synagogue of Satan, Christianity, Born Again, Jesus Christ, KJV HOLY BIBLE
Keywords
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