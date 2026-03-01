Fire in Dubai industrial zone after Iranian strike

More: The UAE Ministry of Defense: 3 deaths due to the Iranian attack and 58 minor injuries to UAE citizens and several foreign nationals.

⚡️Saudi Arabia will take military action against Iran if Tehran attacks US forces in the region.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who, according to media reports, is now effectively running the country after the death of Khamenei, made it clear that Tehran will continue to strike at the countries of the Persian Gulf.

"We do not intend to attack you. But if bases located on your territory are used against us, and if the United States conducts operations in the region, relying on the forces stationed there, we will strike at these bases. These bases are not the land of those countries - they are American land," stated Larijani.