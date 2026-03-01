BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Fire in Dubai industrial zone after Iranian strike
Fire in Dubai industrial zone after Iranian strike

More:  The UAE Ministry of Defense: 3 deaths due to the Iranian attack and 58 minor injuries to UAE citizens and several foreign nationals.

Adding:

⚡️Saudi Arabia will take military action against Iran if Tehran attacks US forces in the region.

Adding:

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who, according to media reports, is now effectively running the country after the death of Khamenei, made it clear that Tehran will continue to strike at the countries of the Persian Gulf.

"We do not intend to attack you. But if bases located on your territory are used against us, and if the United States conducts operations in the region, relying on the forces stationed there, we will strike at these bases. These bases are not the land of those countries - they are American land," stated Larijani.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
