American Bases Under Attack In Syria After Strikes On Houthi Rebels | Gaza War Spillover
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, backed by Iran, attacked two US military bases in Syria on January 13. The resistance forces said that they targeted two American bases in the al-Omar oil field in the Deir Az Zor province and another in the area of the al-Khadra village in northeastern Syria. However, there is no confirmation of any casualties or damage. The Islamic Resistance, in a short statement, emphasised that it would continue attacks on enemy strongholds. There have been more than 130 attacks on US military assets in Iraq and Syria since the start of Israel's war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Watch this video to know more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

syriaus basesthe islamic resistance in iraq

