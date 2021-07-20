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Dave Krieger, Investigative Journalist w/ world-recognized expert on guns and crime, Dr. John Lott (Part 2)
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22 views • July 20, 2021
Guest Host: Dave Krieger, investigative journalist & author. Dave currently serves as a paralegal, legal research analyst and consultant for a network of attorneys across America that handle real estate and foreclosure matters. He has lectured and currently conducts audits of county land records and instructs attorneys on the subject of Chain of Title Assessments & Quiet Title Actions in continuing legal education courses around the country.
Guest: Dr. John Lott, economist and a world-recognized expert on guns and crime and founder of Crime Prevention Research Center. John Lott is the author of Gun Control Myths: How politicians, the media, and botched “studies” have twisted the facts on gun control
Guest: Dr. John Lott, economist and a world-recognized expert on guns and crime and founder of Crime Prevention Research Center. John Lott is the author of Gun Control Myths: How politicians, the media, and botched “studies” have twisted the facts on gun control
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