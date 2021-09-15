Ivermectin Can Effectively Reduce Multi System Inflammation Caused by Spike Protein Also Mopping It Up

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8/15/2021 Dr. Tess Lawrie: Many medical doctors and COVID experts around the world believe that if you have an effective treatment like Ivermectin, you don’t need a vaccine since Ivermectin can effectively reduce multi-system inflammation caused by spike protein also mopping up the spike protein that causes many side-effects.