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H1veM1nd Podcast #24: The Great Reset
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53 views • November 28, 2020
Hive Mind, November 23, 2020
In this week's podcast, Speaker and Edge discuss the Great Reset. What is it? Who is behind it? And, most importantly, what does it mean for We the People?
Check out our site for videos, audio of our podcasts, featured digs by Corey's Digs, and more! https://www.h1vem1nd.com/
Support The Speaker & The Sharp Edge via H1veM1nd
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/H1veM1nd
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/HiveMind1
Music Credit:
Song: Burning Memory
Artist: Undead Chicken
Artist's channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/UndeadChickenMusic
Email: [email protected]
Fair Use Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
https://www.h1vem1nd.com/video
In this week's podcast, Speaker and Edge discuss the Great Reset. What is it? Who is behind it? And, most importantly, what does it mean for We the People?
Check out our site for videos, audio of our podcasts, featured digs by Corey's Digs, and more! https://www.h1vem1nd.com/
Support The Speaker & The Sharp Edge via H1veM1nd
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/H1veM1nd
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/HiveMind1
Music Credit:
Song: Burning Memory
Artist: Undead Chicken
Artist's channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/UndeadChickenMusic
Email: [email protected]
Fair Use Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fair Use Definition
Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
https://www.h1vem1nd.com/video
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