Christian Music Star's Shocking Confession In Recorded Phone Call | Michael Tait Pt. 4

Continuing Special Report: Michael Tait is one of Contemporary Christian Music's Biggest Stars. The music genre, otherwise known as CCM, has been hit with shocking report on top of report of well-known, covered-up abuse by one of their heaviest hitters. In an incredible exclusive report from Julie Roys, The Roys Report, one of Tait's many purported victims has released a damning recording of a full-on confession of criminal behavior. The victim, who goes by victim #9, details repeated sexual assault and abuse, corroborating the many other victims' reports of drugging and abuse. The Christian music scene's silence is deafening and telling. Jason Jones and Randall Crawford have boldly come forward with their stories and a new website, Coalition Reloaded with a powerful mission and pounding lyrics calling for justice. Read More and Watch previous episodes: https://www.resistancechicks.com/christian-music-stars-shocking-confession-in-recorded-phone-call-michael-tait-pt-4/
