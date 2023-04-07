Create New Account
Classless? Basketball Trash Talk is not All Equal -- Give me One Moment in Time
Published 15 hours ago

Once again the left is trying to present "one moment in Time" as a singular snapshot without the context.In the NCAA women's basketball tournament of 2023, Angel Reese imitated Caitlin Clark pointing to her ring finger, mocking her, with a championship on the line, and the world how old when people called Angel Reese classless, essentially trying to make the two actions equivalent which they were not. Basketball Trash Talk is not all equal, but the main point is that the left desires that we lose the context and pay attention only to what the point in time they desire us to.

#angelreese #caitlynclark #basketball #propaganda #trashtalk



