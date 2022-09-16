Video Shows How Miraculous Paper Icon of Mother of God Stops Bullet and Saves Soldier From Death!!!😯

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Sep 10, 2022 Amazing video footage shows how a paper icon of the Mother of God protects a soldier from a bullet penetrating his defence.





Here are the words of the post:





The protection of the Mother of God.





Somehow, damage from a direct hit stopped exactly at the surface of the prayer on the reverse side of this paper icon of the Mother of God. There have been many such miracles during the special operation.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDPBLr_HLbo