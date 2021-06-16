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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1803 - GA AL spree shooter - Police press conference
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10 views • June 16, 2021
Roberts went on a 2-day shooting spree that spanned 2 states, in which he wounded 5 white males. After being captured, Roberts told police that “white men had picked on him and wronged him for all his life.”
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