Deadly Covid 4th booster advice pushed by Dr Andy Robertson, CHO Western Australia MVI_9035-7,40merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people. I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andy Robertson, Premier Mark McGowan, and others.

With no attribution to a journalist, Western Australia’s Sunday Times’ December 11th 2022 edition, on page 3, Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson is quoted, imploring W.A. residents to get up to date with Covid injections in preparation for the Christmas gatherings in a fortnight’s time. All the while nations in Europe have banned these same injections for their citizens under 50 years of age, due to their risk-benefit analysis showing that it is more dangerous to be ‘vaccinated’ against Covid-19 than to get Covid-19.