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This Plane Engine On Fire Is The Current State Of America
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220 views • February 22, 2021
Owen laments on the current state of affairs in America and it's analogue to the recent explosive events.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6033270bfb9893127bc8902d
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6033270bfb9893127bc8902d
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