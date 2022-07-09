BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Social Security Nearly Over
Fincastle Underground
Fincastle Underground
78 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
383 views • July 09, 2022

www.FincastleUnderground.com Status of the Social Security and Medicare Programs https://www.ssa.gov/oact/TRSUM/tr22summary.pdf Other Video Sites: Fincastle Rising https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNE7kUAUL_5mVVK9EIzrkw On BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/ On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/fincastleunderground On LBRY and Odysee https://odysee.com/@FincastleUnderground:a On Rumble https://rumble.com/user/FincastleUnderground SUPPORT MY SPONSORS! High Quality Suppliments: CBD, Zeolite and many More! https://nurture.thegoodinside.com/ Alkaline Water-The BEST you can get! https://dreamtreefamily.com/?site=lifeforce Send Mail: Fincastle Underground PO Box 754 Fincastle, VA 24090 DONATIONS PLEASE! Support me on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground DONATE on PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY) SOCIAL MEDIA Follow me on Parler https://parler.com/profile/FincastleUnderground/posts Follow me on Minds.com https://www.minds.com/TheNighter Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/GarrettStowell Follow me on Gab.com https://gab.com/FincastleUnderground Follow me on Facebook HERE https://www.facebook.com/Fincastle-Underground-468255183248725 AND HERE https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff AND HERE https://www.facebook.com/william.stowell.12979/

Keywords
medicaresocial securityssassioasissdi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy