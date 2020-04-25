Jesus Christ - Have no fear of the evil ones

Sunday, April 19, 2020: (Mercy Sunday)Jesus said: “My people, today is Mercy Sunday and I am taking mercy on My faithful by speeding up your time so you will have less to suffer during this pre-tribulation and the tribulation itself. In the Scriptures it mentions a 3½ year time of tribulation and that I will shorten the time for the sake of My elect. This physical speeding up of time is part of My mercy. You will be seeing difficulty in getting people back to their jobs, because many small businesses could fail due to no income. So there will be many unemployed people and your economy will suffer a deep drop. Just as some of you will be getting back to a partial normal, then you will face a deadlier virus in the fall. Many people will die, and you will see an even worse economy that could cause a martial law. When many people are dying, I will call My faithful to the safety of My refuges. Have no fear of the evil ones because My angels will protect you and heal you. Be prepared also for the coming Warning that will happen in a time of chaos.”