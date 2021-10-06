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Changing Your Perspective About Money
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21 views • October 06, 2021
People believe that they must work a job that pays money to support themselves in ministry, BUT that perspective needs to be challenged based on what Jesus said in Matthew 4:24-34. Believe what Jesus said is true. Get busy working for God and let God take care of your needs.
Click here to see a video with more information. It is called "How To Live By Faith" : https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
Click here to see a video with more information. It is called "How To Live By Faith" : https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
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