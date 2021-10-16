French Protest Against "Vaccine" Passports 16/10/21 Manifestation à Quimper

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French Protest Against "Vaccine" Passports 16/10/21 Manifestation à Quimper
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130 views • October 17, 2021
i really didn't have anything better to do yesterday than go join up with "La Résistence" who have made it a weekly routine since mid July to hit the streets and let our voices of defiance & non-compliance heard..
Here's a link to one of the previous protests where the numbers of people are in the thousands.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aqzWLlCovtGV/
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
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Here's a link to one of the previous protests where the numbers of people are in the thousands.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aqzWLlCovtGV/
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: The Most complete discography: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
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