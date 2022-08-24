SENATOR JOHNSON’S CALL TO ALL DOCTORS

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Del BigTree
August 23, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson, during his interview on The HighWire, put out a powerful call to all doctors, to be brave.
#DoSomething #JohnsonsCall #BeBrave #DoNoHarm #BigPharma
POSTED: August 23, 2022
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