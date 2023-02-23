https://gettr.com/post/p294w607e6b
02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: This morning, our fellow fighters encounter a very special thing when protesting in front of the Capitol Hill, a presumably congressman came asking for our leaflet about the truth, which has two parts: the introduction of the New Federal State of China and our accusation against the SEC and the DOJ for unfairly treating us GTV investors.
02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：今天上午战友们在国会山前面抗议的时候遇到一件非常特别的事情，一位应该是国会议员的人主动过来向我们索要真相传单，我们的传单包括两个部分：新中国联邦的介绍，和我们对美国证券交易委员会和司法部对我们GTV投资者的不公平待遇的控诉。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.