02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: This morning, our fellow fighters encounter a very special thing when protesting in front of the Capitol Hill, a presumably congressman came asking for our leaflet about the truth, which has two parts: the introduction of the New Federal State of China and our accusation against the SEC and the DOJ for unfairly treating us GTV investors.





02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：今天上午战友们在国会山前面抗议的时候遇到一件非常特别的事情，一位应该是国会议员的人主动过来向我们索要真相传单，我们的传单包括两个部分：新中国联邦的介绍，和我们对美国证券交易委员会和司法部对我们GTV投资者的不公平待遇的控诉。



