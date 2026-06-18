Depopulation, Big Pharma, and the Cancer Industry, an interview with Tom Renz

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Tom Renz and Mike Adams tackle controversial questions surrounding chronic disease, pharmaceutical incentives, and cancer treatment. They argue that profit-driven healthcare systems may prioritize long-term treatment over prevention, challenging viewers to rethink how modern medicine approaches illness and wellness.
#BigPharma #CancerIndustry #HealthFreedom #TomRenz #MikeAdams #Healthcare #Wellness #MedicalFreedom #Truth
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5:14End Screen