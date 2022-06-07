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Anthony Grell, 5, went into cardiac arrest on a soccer field in Philadelphia last week in May. His mother, an ER nurse stepped in to save his life. His heart stopped 3 times.
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110 views • June 07, 2022
Anthony Grell, 5, went into cardiac arrest on a soccer field in Philadelphia last week in May. His mother, an ER nurse stepped in to save his life. His heart stopped 3 times.
Philadelphia currently gives Covid shots to ages 5 and up and only the Phizer shot is authorised for this age group. 36.9% of children 5-11 have received at least 1 dose in the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh combined, 94.2% of those over 12.
Philadelphia currently gives Covid shots to ages 5 and up and only the Phizer shot is authorised for this age group. 36.9% of children 5-11 have received at least 1 dose in the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh combined, 94.2% of those over 12.
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