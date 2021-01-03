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Healthcare Workers REFUSING Covid Vaccines, L-Lysine, Martial Law Coming, and More January 03, 2021
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7352 views • January 03, 2021
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SHOT BLOCKERS: Health care and frontline workers are REFUSING the new Covid vaccines as public remains wary of new virus jab
Watch video: https://www.thesun.co.uk/cc85922a-cc9f-4cd8-afcb-80fdf60fb202
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13632765/coronavirus-vaccines-frontline-workers-refusal-vaccinations/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
COVID 19 and the Lysine Contingency: https://youtu.be/g7xkJzpZybk
--
Signs Earth's Climate Is Starting to Fall Out: https://youtu.be/hIz6Pc_z-Q8
--
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 2, 2021: https://youtu.be/yECFoJT-XI0
--
Dramatic Video Shows Unmasked Canadian Cops Bust Illegal Gathering Of Family During New Years
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/unmasked-canadian-police-bust-illegal-gathering-family-during-new-years
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJjhpGvg9wc/?igshid=1gbb6herzehqo
--
Civil war, medical discrimination, spy satellites and cyborgs! How 2021 could make us yearn for 2020
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/511255-2021-chaos-civil-war-vaccines/
--
https://www.chinhnghia.com/The-Creature-from-Jekyll-Island-by-G.-Edward-Griffin.pdf
--
Town put under curfew after crows die of bird flu in India
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/bird-flu-outbreak-india-sri-lanka-crows-peacocks.html
--
Live Saturday News Alert! COVID-19 Martial Law Shocks The World
https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-saturday-news-alert-covid-19-martial-law-shocks-the-world/
--
Biden's Ukrainian Felony: https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5ff0dc23f8c5a2255d911fc8
--
Dr. Campbell: Report from Oregon: https://youtu.be/SFfYM6e377s
--
Doctor Experiences Post-Injection “Complications:” https://youtu.be/yriSLlcye3Y
--
Bill Gates Is Now Planning Something Far More Devious! Millions at Risk: https://youtu.be/S7bzR2BqTJI
--
The Latest: US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-deaths-us-johns-hopkins-f98dd5d1659ff3a1d75413a980007473
--
VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-clinical-trials-coronavirus-pandemic-native-americans-41e767514ba2c0d5ebe8c1e97abe5434
--
Asia Today: Australian states reimpose travel restrictions
https://apnews.com/article/travel-new-south-wales-australia-australian-capital-territory-coronavirus-pandemic-d4088c5b583a01daa7dd3890bed1c913
--
UK’s Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars
https://apnews.com/article/europe-england-boris-johnson-coronavirus-pandemic-london-714f930d84bd5137580322cbc1e411a7
--
The Criminal WHO Blows Its Own Cover: Fake PCR Test
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/the-criminal-who-blows-its-own-cover-fake-pcr-test/
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
SHOT BLOCKERS: Health care and frontline workers are REFUSING the new Covid vaccines as public remains wary of new virus jab
Watch video: https://www.thesun.co.uk/cc85922a-cc9f-4cd8-afcb-80fdf60fb202
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13632765/coronavirus-vaccines-frontline-workers-refusal-vaccinations/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
COVID 19 and the Lysine Contingency: https://youtu.be/g7xkJzpZybk
--
Signs Earth's Climate Is Starting to Fall Out: https://youtu.be/hIz6Pc_z-Q8
--
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 2, 2021: https://youtu.be/yECFoJT-XI0
--
Dramatic Video Shows Unmasked Canadian Cops Bust Illegal Gathering Of Family During New Years
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/unmasked-canadian-police-bust-illegal-gathering-family-during-new-years
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJjhpGvg9wc/?igshid=1gbb6herzehqo
--
Civil war, medical discrimination, spy satellites and cyborgs! How 2021 could make us yearn for 2020
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/511255-2021-chaos-civil-war-vaccines/
--
https://www.chinhnghia.com/The-Creature-from-Jekyll-Island-by-G.-Edward-Griffin.pdf
--
Town put under curfew after crows die of bird flu in India
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/bird-flu-outbreak-india-sri-lanka-crows-peacocks.html
--
Live Saturday News Alert! COVID-19 Martial Law Shocks The World
https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-saturday-news-alert-covid-19-martial-law-shocks-the-world/
--
Biden's Ukrainian Felony: https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5ff0dc23f8c5a2255d911fc8
--
Dr. Campbell: Report from Oregon: https://youtu.be/SFfYM6e377s
--
Doctor Experiences Post-Injection “Complications:” https://youtu.be/yriSLlcye3Y
--
Bill Gates Is Now Planning Something Far More Devious! Millions at Risk: https://youtu.be/S7bzR2BqTJI
--
The Latest: US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-deaths-us-johns-hopkins-f98dd5d1659ff3a1d75413a980007473
--
VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-clinical-trials-coronavirus-pandemic-native-americans-41e767514ba2c0d5ebe8c1e97abe5434
--
Asia Today: Australian states reimpose travel restrictions
https://apnews.com/article/travel-new-south-wales-australia-australian-capital-territory-coronavirus-pandemic-d4088c5b583a01daa7dd3890bed1c913
--
UK’s Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars
https://apnews.com/article/europe-england-boris-johnson-coronavirus-pandemic-london-714f930d84bd5137580322cbc1e411a7
--
The Criminal WHO Blows Its Own Cover: Fake PCR Test
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/the-criminal-who-blows-its-own-cover-fake-pcr-test/
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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