Cell Phone Explosions 🥪

2G old cell phones will cease to work by the end of 2022. You'll need 3G to live normally, which is rarer than 2G itself nowadays otherwise I'd make a beeline to one of it.

4G & 5G are really bad cell phones for health. Depression, brain tumors, in general all EMF dangerous effect but in gradual levels.

When they decide to activate 6G those phones will radiate deadly frequencies & probably kill anyone even non-vaccinated. I saw many cell phones explode right at their holders.

How Much RADIO WAVE Is DANGEROUS?

These things in the vaccine might not be effective if not receiving signals from W-Fi, cell towers, microwaves & the rest of those carcinogenic deadly weapons. ☠💀☠

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2F2be3daee-d774-4390-a749-f81cfb15187c%3AQo8WA-_bhhE0iEApFwJeN_mFtiA&cuid=5535764

