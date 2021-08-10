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Covid-19: FAQs with Dr. Sam Bailey
KeyabTV
KeyabTV
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Dr Sam answers: Has the CDC admitted there is a problem with the PCR? What is everyone dying from? What is the Delta variant?
What about Covid antibodies?

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Virus Mania E-book:

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Virus Mania in New Zealand:

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Virus Mania Audiobook:
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Nook Audiobooks:
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Apple:
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:
1. 07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing:
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html

2. KHN & POLITIFACT HEALTHCHECK:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210730232814/https://khn.org/news/article/fact-check-cdc-pcr-covid-test-distinguishes-from-flu-eua-request-withdrawal/

3. CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel:
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

4. Multiplex PCR:
https://microbeonline.com/multiplex-pcr-principle-applications-and-limitations/

5. “Breaking News” Woman in her 90s dies:
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/breaking-news/woman-in-her-90s-dies-in-sydney-after-contracting-covid19-in-family-setting/news-story/88debd252c93edc2ad4549b4974cdc29

6. Life expectancy Australia:
https://www.finder.com.au/life-expectancy-in-australia

7. NZ Ministry of Health can’t provide evidence of the diagnostic specificity of SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR “testing”:
https://fyi.org.nz/request/15780-clinical-sensitivity-and-specificity-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2#comment-4053

8. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they? - Prof Vincent Racaniello:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0

9. A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3

10. Public Health England risk assessment:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/994761/18_June_2021_Risk_assessment_for_SARS-CoV-2_variant_DELTA.pdf

11. The Delta Variant - Fact, Fiction and outright Lies (Dr. Andrew Kaufman Explains):
https://odysee.com/@sayerji:7/Genome-Variant-Pres-7-14-21:9

12. How COVID-19 testing works - NZ Ministry of Health:
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/how-covid-19-testing-works

13. Antibody Testing for COVID-19 - David Crowe:
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronavirus/AntibodyTestingForCOVID.pdf

14. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19 disease:
https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses

15. A Reappraisal of Humoral Immunity Based on Mechanisms of Antibody‐Mediated Protection Against Intracellular Pathogens:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0065277606910013?via%3Dihub

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