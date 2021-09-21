JESUS is the way, The TRUTH, and the life. Get on the lifeboat. JESUS SAVES!!!

This video is for those facing spiritual battles and persecution. God is there for you. Be humbled. God is using you. We serve a might God. Spread the truth and the gospel, wherever you go. Wherever you are, God, Jesus, and the Holy sprit, are there with you.



"Noah didn't Stop building the ark to explain himself to every doubter and HATER. Keep building, and the the rain do the talking!" -unknown.



They called Noah crazy too. God doesn't think I'm crazy. If sharing the gospel and telling the truth makes me wrong...I don't want to be right. Keep the faith.



Matthew 24:37-39

37 For the coming of the Son of Man (the Messiah) will be just like the days of Noah. 38 For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the [very] day when Noah entered the ark, 39 and they did not know or understand until the flood came and swept them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be [unexpected judgment].

John 15:18

18 “If the world hates you [and it does], know that it has hated Me before it hated you. 19 If you belonged to the world, the world would love [you as] its own and would treat you with affection. But you are not of the world [you no longer belong to it], but I have chosen you out of the world. And because of this the world hates you.