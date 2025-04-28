CTP 20250428 S2EAprSpecial5 Weezer Band Bassist Wife Incident (God & Guns 3) BTS/SP





See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

The Weezer bassist's wife incident highlights significant concerns about Second Amendment rights and the legal complexities of self-defense scenarios. When defensive actions cross property boundaries, they can be reinterpreted as offensive moves, putting ordinary citizens at legal risk.

• Wife of Weezer's bassist reportedly grabbed a gun for self-defense but was injured in a police incident

• Initial reports suggest she may have exited her property while armed

• Moving outside with a weapon can transform a self-defense claim into a potentially offensive action

• Cases like this happen regularly to non-celebrities without media attention

• Our Second Amendment rights face ongoing erosion through legal interpretations

• Biblical foundations for self-defense come from Exodus 22:2

• Castle doctrine and stand-your-ground laws vary significantly by jurisdiction

• Similar previous episodes include "God and Guns" and "God and Guns Redo Part 2"

