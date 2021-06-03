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BREAKING: Roger Stone Warns Of New COVID-19 False Flag Threat
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470 views • June 03, 2021
Roger Stone joins Alex to break down what Roger sees as the next global threat surrounding the experimental COVID-19 vaccine and how the globalists will use it to their advantage. Be sure and support Roger Stone in his fight for liberty at https://www.StoneFamilySupportFund.com/.
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