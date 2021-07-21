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DR. DAVID MARTIN JUST ENDED COVID, FAUCI, DOJ AND POLITICIANS - STEW PETERS SHOW, 071921
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342 views • July 21, 2021
source: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
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