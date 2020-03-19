VAMPIRES, SILVER DIME, END THE PANDEMIC? FAIRY-TALE ENDINGS

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Gospel first. Meditate on it: God gives you power to defend yourself and your family! It comes from the Gospel. Kanye West is your example. He is always meditating of the Gospel in his mind. The power to be Healthy and your mind healed from years of mental abuse from a DISHONEST, LYING AND EVIL SOCIETY WHO TURNED THEIR BACKS ON GOD AND DO EVERYTHING WRONG.
Society actually legalize "wrong". In a solely democratic society men vote on everything. The loudest the most immoral, the most vilest end up abusing everyone into making wrong, or what they are doing legal. (BLOOD SUCKING LAWYERS EXAMPLE HILLARY CLINTON) Like right now through democracy voting, men are trying to legalize pedophilia. Just by being very forceful, abusive, making people legalize it.