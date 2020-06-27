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Ole Dammegard exposes 3 False Flags: W. Europe-39 attacks & Wuhan COVID-19, and George Floyd
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22 views • June 27, 2020
Alfred Lambremont Webre

Ole Dammegard exposes 3 False Flags: Oct. 23-24, 2019 Europe [39 attacks] & Wuhan [COVID-19] and May 25, 2020 George Floyd
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV:
https://youtu.be/70aefTqGeBA
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO:
https://newsinsideout.com/2020/06/ole-dammegard-exposes-3-false-flags-oct-23-24-2019-europe-39-attacks-wuhan-covid-19-and-may-25-2020-george-floyd/

In this ExopoliticsTV interview, author and researcher Ole Dammegard masterfully exposes 3 interconnected False Flag operations: (1) an October 23-24, 2019 two-pronged False Flag in Western Europe with 39 planned Gladio-style attacks in NATO cities that were cancelled as exposed by LightonConspiracies.com


(2) a much scaled down planned COVID-19 False Flag that would have grown out of the World Military Games that same weekend in Wuhan China, whose Opening Ceremonies featured an apparent giant replica-like COVID-19 virus float in the stadium, and (3) a May 25, 2020 Minneapolis, Minn. False Flag psyop police shooting of George Floyd, intended to trigger a Deep State-Color Revolution in the USA.


References
Support Ole Dammegard
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com/



Recommended reading

America’s Own Color Revolution
https://www.globalresearch.ca/america-own-color-revolution/5716153

Breaking News - Ole Dammegard: Global NWO machine now broken; connects dots from JFK to 10/24/2019 Global False Flag
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/eAoQZUfNhHs
ACCESS NEWSINSIDEOUT ARTICLE & FULL LINKS:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole-dammegard-update-9-11-op-sea-eagle-exposed-and-nato-gladios-false-flag-backbone-broken/


Ole Dammegard Update: 9/11 op "Sea Eagle" exposed and NATO/Gladio's false flag backbone broken.
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/nOXiaYniywc
ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT ARTICLE & LINKS
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...
Keywords
5gagenda 21ole dammegardsmart gridwuhanalfred lambremont webremilitary technologysmart citycoronaviruscovid-19george floyd3 false flagswest europe-39 attacks
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