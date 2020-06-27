Ole Dammegard exposes 3 False Flags: W. Europe-39 attacks & Wuhan COVID-19, and George Floyd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ole Dammegard exposes 3 False Flags: Oct. 23-24, 2019 Europe [39 attacks] & Wuhan [COVID-19] and May 25, 2020 George Floyd
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV:
https://youtu.be/70aefTqGeBA
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO:
https://newsinsideout.com/2020/06/ole-dammegard-exposes-3-false-flags-oct-23-24-2019-europe-39-attacks-wuhan-covid-19-and-may-25-2020-george-floyd/
In this ExopoliticsTV interview, author and researcher Ole Dammegard masterfully exposes 3 interconnected False Flag operations: (1) an October 23-24, 2019 two-pronged False Flag in Western Europe with 39 planned Gladio-style attacks in NATO cities that were cancelled as exposed by LightonConspiracies.com
(2) a much scaled down planned COVID-19 False Flag that would have grown out of the World Military Games that same weekend in Wuhan China, whose Opening Ceremonies featured an apparent giant replica-like COVID-19 virus float in the stadium, and (3) a May 25, 2020 Minneapolis, Minn. False Flag psyop police shooting of George Floyd, intended to trigger a Deep State-Color Revolution in the USA.
References
Support Ole Dammegard
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com/
Recommended reading
America’s Own Color Revolution
https://www.globalresearch.ca/america-own-color-revolution/5716153
Breaking News - Ole Dammegard: Global NWO machine now broken; connects dots from JFK to 10/24/2019 Global False Flag
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/eAoQZUfNhHs
ACCESS NEWSINSIDEOUT ARTICLE & FULL LINKS:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole-dammegard-update-9-11-op-sea-eagle-exposed-and-nato-gladios-false-flag-backbone-broken/
Ole Dammegard Update: 9/11 op "Sea Eagle" exposed and NATO/Gladio's false flag backbone broken.
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/nOXiaYniywc
ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT ARTICLE & LINKS
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...