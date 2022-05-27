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Why I switched to raw milk for good
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98 views • May 27, 2022
Sam Bailey, May 24, 2022
Is all milk created equal? 🤔
Dr Sam explains why she made the switch to raw milk.
For good…😉
Get Sam's free membership 👉 https://drsambailey.com/register/fore...
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Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1hDNcvH8D4
Is all milk created equal? 🤔
Dr Sam explains why she made the switch to raw milk.
For good…😉
Get Sam's free membership 👉 https://drsambailey.com/register/fore...
Support her channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBa...
Leave her a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1hDNcvH8D4
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